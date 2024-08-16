Exclusive: Kai Kara-France, who is gearing up for another UFC fight this weekend, opens up on his career and lots more

How are you preparing for your match this Sunday?

The preparation has been really good. My camp has been working hard along with me and I am more than ready for the challenge this weekend.

You have been nicknamed as 'Don’t Blink'. How did that come about?

I guess that happened because of my quick knockouts. I knockout my opponents in the first round itself and I am hoping to live up to the nickname again on Sunday.

How did your journey in MMA begin?

It all started in the hometown of Auckland. From there I moved to Thailand, after I received a scholarship at Tiger Muay Thai gym. I was 10 years old, when I walked into the gym and I instantly fell in love. I loved taking on the challenges head on at the gym. It helped me get out of my shell and build confidence. I never looked back after that.