Exclusive: Kai Kara-France, who is gearing up for another UFC fight this weekend, opens up on his career and lots more

This mixed-martial artiste from New Zealand is currently ranked fourth in the Flyweight division in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). James Kaiwhare ‘Kai’ Kara-France or professionally known as just Kai Kara France, needs no introduction in the UFC. Boasting a record of 24 wins out of his 36 matches, Kai has quickly made a name for himself and a force to be reckoned with. He began his MMA career in 2010 in Auckland and decided to drop out of university after seeing a Facebook post promoting Tiger Muay Thai gym scholarship. He applied there and was awarded the scholarship following the try-outs. He then moved to Phuket in Thailand in 2013 and built his mixed martial arts record by fighting around Asia and The Pacific. He was signed by the UFC in 2018, where he has beaten the likes of Elias Garcia, Raulian Paiva, Mark De La Rosa, Tyson Nam and many others. This Sunday, he goes up against Steve Erceg, currently ranked seventh in the Flyweight division. But before the fight, we quickly get into a fun chat with Kai to uncover how he is preparing for the fight, his life away from the ring and so much more.
How are you preparing for your match this Sunday?
The preparation has been really good. My camp has been working hard along with me and I am more than ready for the challenge this weekend.
You have been nicknamed as 'Don’t Blink'. How did that come about?
I guess that happened because of my quick knockouts. I knockout my opponents in the first round itself and I am hoping to live up to the nickname again on Sunday.
How did your journey in MMA begin?
It all started in the hometown of Auckland. From there I moved to Thailand, after I received a scholarship at Tiger Muay Thai gym. I was 10 years old, when I walked into the gym and I instantly fell in love. I loved taking on the challenges head on at the gym. It helped me get out of my shell and build confidence. I never looked back after that.
Which were some of your most memorable matches in the UFC?
There have been so many of them. But the ones that come up instantly in my head include the matches in my hometown, fighting in Las Vegas against Cody Garbrandt, who was the UFC Bantamweight Champion at that time and knocking him out in the first round. Also my UFC debut in Adelaide, where I won and got the bonus. There are a lot of highlights in my career but many more to come.
What is your current diet?
At the moment, it is very simple. I drink water and have lettuce. There are not many calories in this diet. I have water, some celery and lettuce. That’s how I keep my weight down and that’s how you have to be when you are an athlete.
When you are not fighting, what does your daily routine look like?
I have a lot of other responsibilities as I am a father. Looking after the kids, playing with them, putting them to bed and heading out and just enjoying life. I love fishing and New Zealand is perfect for it. I also follow rugby, where I support the New Zealand Warriors.
If not a UFC fighter, what would you have become?
Probably a professional rugby player. It’s hard to be one. I’m a bit too small. But I think I could give it a crack and be a good little footy player.
What are some of the ideas you have about India, since you haven’t been here?
It’s a new market that the UFC is trying to get into. I know India has a rich wrestling background from the Olympics and Commonwealth Games and I also know that Cricket is a huge deal over there. Maybe we should get some of the cricket players and get them into MMA (laughs).
Are you someone who likes to be up-to-date with the latest OTT releases?
Absolutely! I recently watched Sprint: The World’s Fastest Humans. That was a good watch, leading up to the Paris Olympics. I am also eagerly looking forward to the fifth season of Stranger Things.
Watch Kai Kara France vs Steve Erceg on August 18, 7.30 am, on Sony Sports Network.
