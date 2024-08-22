US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek to lead charge as at year's last Grand Slam

The US Open 2024 is set to kick off on August 26 as tennis fans worldwide prepare for the final Grand Slam of the year. The stage is set for an electrifying showcase of talent and determination. Italy's Jannik Sinner won the Australian Open 2024 while Carlos Alcaraz of Spain became the youngest player to win Grand Slam titles on two different surfaces by claiming the French Open and Wimbledon titles.

Here's a look into the top contenders who are poised to make their mark and vie for the ultimate glory on the hard courts of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Men’s section:

Novak Djokovic: The Serbian superstar returns to defend his title, having clinched victory at the US Open last year. Despite a year without Grand Slam success so far, Djokovic's resume speaks volumes: 24 Grand Slam titles, an Olympic gold medal, and a career that has seen him dominate across all surfaces. As he eyes his 25th career Grand Slam, Djokovic’s quest for redemption and resilience will be on full display.

Carlos Alcaraz: At just 21, the Spanish prodigy is making waves with his exceptional performance this year. Having already secured two out of three Grand Slam titles, Alcaraz is determined to end the season on a high note.

His dynamic play, characterised by his explosive groundstrokes and impressive movement, mirrors the skills of the ‘Big Three’ legends. The young Spaniard’s energy and tenacity make him a formidable contender for the title.

Jannik Sinner: The Italian powerhouse is brimming with confidence after clinching the first Grand Slam of the year. Sinner’s journey to the US Open will be a challenging one, as he faces off against heavyweights like Djokovic and Alcaraz. Nonetheless, his determination and skill set him apart, and he’s ready to tackle the obstacles in his path with a relentless drive for success.

Women’s section:

Iga Swiatek: As the reigning World No 1, Swiatek is on a mission to add another Grand Slam title to her impressive collection. After securing her fourth Roland Garros, the Polish star is eager to reclaim the US Open title she last won in 2022. Her strategic adaptability and prowess on the court are her greatest assets as she aims for a second triumph on the hard courts.

Coco Gauff: The American sensation is poised to make waves again at the US Open. Her breakthrough victory in 2023 marked the beginning of her rise as a dominant force in tennis. Known for her aggressive play and swift movements, Gauff is determined to defend her title and solidify her status as one of the sport’s brightest stars.

Aryna Sabalenka: After falling short in the 2023 final, the Belarusian powerhouse is ready for redemption. Sabalenka’s aggressive style, characterised by powerful serves and quick footwork, makes her a formidable contender on the hard courts. Entering the US Open refreshed and determined, Sabalenka is set to make a strong push for the title.

The action will unfold from August 26, with all the intense battles and sizzling serves broadcast live starting from 8.30 pm.