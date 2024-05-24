Ahead of the IPL 2024 second qualifier, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma opens up about multitasking and the pros and cons of being a cricketer’s wife

With the IPL season at an all-time high this week, we have seen cricketers in their absolute best forms — whether it is their fitness or their overall competitive spirit. While they continue to thrive even under pressure, beyond their loyal fans, these players also have the love and constant support of their families.

The 2024 edition of this league has witnessed some candid, emotional reactions from cricketers’ wives, especially when it came to nail-biting finishes. In a brief chat, Rajastan Royals’ player Yuzvendra Chahal’s ladylove Dhanashree Verma let us in on how she’s balancing it all.

“As the wife of a cricketer, you’re constantly thinking of their performance and how well the team would play and it turns quite stressful. It’s no longer entertainment, it’s a very personal space for you. It’s still a proud and happy moment and I always feel grateful at the end. The first match I went to watch after my marriage, Yuzi was so incredible because he had taken three wickets! I was super pumped and I’ll always remember it,” she shares.

Dhanashree, who is best known for her dancing, was last seen in the reality TV show, Jhalak Dikh La Jaa. Talking about balancing her career pursuits with the constant need for travel that comes with Yuzi being a cricketer, she says, “It is difficult to balance this life. It all works out if you have great understanding between the two of you. Even when we met, I was always busy doing my own thing and he was always busy with his work. Over the years, we have developed a great understanding and we respect each other’s work lives.”

Beyond being Yuzi’s support system, Dhanashree is often in the news for her stellar moves. A well-trained choreographer, who has also starred in multiple music videos, she is definitely one you can turn to for tips on multitasking. Moreover, she is also someone who takes the fitness business seriously. How does she do it all? We wonder. And does she also give into the temptation of a cheat meal? Well, the answer to the latter is a definite yes.

During a recent collaboration with KFC for the launch of their Zinger Burgers, she tells us that she’s a “self-professed food lover” and does not restrict herself from indulging every once in a while.