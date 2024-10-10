Rafael Nadal announces retirement, tennis legend to play last match at Davis Cup

One of the greatest tennis players of all time, Rafael Nadal, has announced his retirement from the sport. In an emotional video shared on social media, the 22-time Grand Slam champion bid farewell to the game that has defined his career.

Nadal, a beloved figure in the world of sports, revealed that the upcoming Davis Cup final 8 for Spain will be his last outing as a professional tennis player. The decision, he said, was not easy but one that he had carefully considered.

The athlete’s retirement marks the end of an era in tennis. Nadal, known for his relentless energy and unmatched clay-court prowess, has achieved countless milestones throughout his illustrious career. He holds the record for the most French Open titles (14) and has won a total of 92 ATP singles titles. Additionally, Nadal is one of only three men in tennis history to complete the Career Golden Slam in singles.

In the emotional video, Nadal expressed his gratitude for the support he has received from fans and colleagues over the years. “It has been some difficult years, these last two especially,” he said. “But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end.”