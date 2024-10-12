Jack Nicholson, Spike Lee and Billy Crystal set to become basketball Hall of Famers as superfans

Back when the Lakers were putting on shows as good as anything coming out of Hollywood, the coolest guy in the building might've been courtside. Even across the country, everyone noticed Jack Nicholson.

“Growing up, the guy I looked at was Jack Nicholson,” Spike Lee said. “When I was sitting in the blue seats at the Garden, I said, ‘Hopefully one day I can sit courtside like my guy Jack Nicholson.’”

Lee eventually made it to the front row to watch his beloved Knicks. And this weekend, he and Nicholson will together make it to basketball's Hall of Fame. Along with fellow actor and entertainer Billy Crystal and businessman Alan Horwitz, they will be added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery on Sunday, a few hours before this year’s class is enshrined in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Named for Goldstein, one of the NBA’s most familiar non-playing faces who attends some 100 games a year, the gallery recognises fans for their knowledge and passion of basketball, along with their reputation within the basketball community and their appreciation for the history of the sport. Besides Goldstein, the gallery established in 2018 includes Penny Marshall and Raptors fan Nav Bhatia.

Celebrities are just fans with better seats

They are more famous than most, but at heart are just like the customers sitting way up in the cheap seats. “I merely represent all devoted fans of the game we love,” said Crystal, a longtime Clippers ticket holder whose love of the team dates back to when they still played in San Diego.