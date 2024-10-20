Wakaba Higuchi wins women’s gold, Miura and Kihara capture pairs in big night for Japan at Skate America

Wakaba Higuchi won her first Grand Prix event after more than eight years of trying Saturday night, putting together an error-free program at Skate America to edge Japanese teammate Rinka Watanabe and American star Isabeau Levito.

Higuchi finished with 196.93 points at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas, while Watanabe took the silver medal with 195.22 points. Levito made a significant mistake, falling on her triple lutz, and was third with 194.83 points.

“I got excited with how well I was getting through the program and I rushed the jump,” said Levito, who was the leader after the short program, “and immediately while I was in the air I was like, ‘Oh, that’s not a good thing to do.'”