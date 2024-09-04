Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji wins bronze medal in the women’s 400m T20 category

Indian para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji secured a bronze medal in the women’s 400m T20 category final at the Paris Paralympics. Despite falling short of her personal best timing, Deepthi’s performance showcased her exceptional talent and determination.
The 21-year-old athlete, who hails from Kalleda village in the Warangal district of Telangana, finished behind Yuliia Shuliar of Ukraine and world record holder Aysel Onder of Turkey. Deepthi's bronze medal is India’s 16th medal from para-athletics at the Paris Paralympics.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, to congratulate the athlete commending her skill and tenacity.
Deepthi’s journey to the Paralympics has been remarkable. Despite facing discrimination and taunts from her fellow villagers, she persevered in her athletic pursuits. Discovered by N Ramesh, an Athletics Federation of India coach, at the age of 15, Deepthi's talent was recognised and nurtured.
Deepthi has competed alongside able-bodied athletes in both junior and senior championships, achieving notable success. She has won several medals at the junior level and even secured a bronze medal in the 200m event at the 2021 National Senior Inter-State Championships.
Deepthi’s participation in the Paris Paralympics is a testament to her resilience and determination. Her bronze medal win is a proud moment for India, and her story serves as an inspiration to athletes and individuals facing challenges.