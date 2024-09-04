Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji wins bronze medal in the women’s 400m T20 category

Indian para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji secured a bronze medal in the women’s 400m T20 category final at the Paris Paralympics. Despite falling short of her personal best timing, Deepthi’s performance showcased her exceptional talent and determination.

The 21-year-old athlete, who hails from Kalleda village in the Warangal district of Telangana, finished behind Yuliia Shuliar of Ukraine and world record holder Aysel Onder of Turkey. Deepthi's bronze medal is India’s 16th medal from para-athletics at the Paris Paralympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, to congratulate the athlete commending her skill and tenacity.