Kickstart your fitness journey with a ninjutsu workshop at the Bujinkan Heiki Dojo in Bengaluru

Our first stance involved placing one leg behind us and the other extended in front of us. We had our hips face forward as we bent our knees. With one arm on our waist and the other in front of us, we practiced this position until we got comfortable. But soon, our training took an unexpected turn.

“Line up, so we can punch you.”

With wide eyes, we contemplated our escape plan! However, Kiran’s soft laugh calmed down our racing thoughts. He demonstrated how we can modify the first stance to dodge the punch effectively. As we lined up in front of him to get well, punched, there was an air of anticipation and excitement. Kiran advised us to look at the shoulder of the attacker, that will reveal more than the punch.

Next, we practiced our rolls — not the kind you eat! We watched as Kiran rolled on the mat with such ease. Our attempt to reflect his ease was below average but we kept trying. One of Kiran’s senior students told us this roll was a natural response to him when he fell off his bike, leaving him with only a few scrapes. Our next lesson involved escaping a grab. When our wrist was held, we simply grab our fingers with our free hand, pull and walk away.