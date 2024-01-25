Mary Kom clarifies retirement rumours, says, ‘I have been misquoted’

Indian boxing icon Mary Kom has denied reports of her retirement, asserting that she was misquoted. The six-time world champion addressed the media, refuting claims that she had hung up her gloves. “I haven't announced retirement yet and I have been misquoted. I will personally come in front of the media whenever I want to announce it. I have gone through some media reports stating that I have announced retirement and this is not true,” said Mary.

The confusion arose from media reports attributing a statement to her during an event in Dibrugarh, where it was alleged that she announced her retirement. Mary explained, “I was attending a school event in Dibrugarh on 24 January 2024 wherein I was motivating children and I said, ‘I still have hunger for achieving in sports, but the age limit in Olympics doesn’t allow me to participate, though I can carry on with my sport.’ I am still focusing on my fitness and whenever I will announce retirement I will inform everyone.”

Contrary to reports suggesting her retirement and a potential role in boxing-related activities, Mary expressed her ongoing enthusiasm for competition. “If I say from my heart, I am still hungry to do something. I still want to compete and represent the country. But I am not being able to compete this year because of the age limit,” she clarified, emphasising her spirit to play for another one to four years.

The reports cited her consideration of turning professional, given her age and the missed competitions due to injury recovery. Mary, at 41, is restricted by the International Boxing Association (IBA) rules, barring athletes above 40 from participating in the Olympics. She remains one of the most accomplished and decorated boxers in the history of women's boxing, with numerous world titles and championships to her name.