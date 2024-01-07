Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh, Aaradhya enthusiastically cheer for Abhishek Bachchan’s Kabaddi team 

Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan recently stole the spotlight as they transformed into enthusiastic cheerleaders for Abhishek Bachchan's kabaddi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers. The star-studded family attended a thrilling match at Mumbai’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium against U Mumba, sporting the vibrant Jaipur Pink Panthers jerseys alongside Abhishek.

Videos and pics shared on X captured the range of emotions the Bachchan trio experienced during the match. From tense moments to ecstatic celebrations after scoring points, Aishwarya, Amitabh, and Aaradhya were fully engrossed in the game. The match concluded with Jaipur Pink Panthers outscoring U Mumba with 41 points to 31.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai is a proud mom as she records daughter Aaradhya Bachchan performing on school's annual day

Abhishek co-owns Jaipur Pink Panthers with Bunty Walia, a venture that began in the Pro Kabaddi League back in 2014. In a podcast, Abhishek candidly discussed the initial uncertainty surrounding their investment. “We didn’t know anything, how to make a team, maintain a team, what is the running cost, nothing. It was literally like a shot in the dark,” he revealed.

Despite the uncertainties, Abhishek said that his instinct told him that people would be drawn to kabaddi. “I believed people will want to watch this. It’s just an instinct that you have. I felt that this could work,” Abhishek expressed. Reflecting on the financial success of his investment, he shared, “Something that started on a shoestring budget, today, is valued in 100s of crores. It’s fantastic,” underlining the remarkable growth of Jaipur Pink Panthers over the past decade.

Also read: Shutterbugs capture a sweet moment of Aishwarya Rai video calling Abhishek for Big B's birthday

When pressed on the financial gains, Abhishek, while avoiding specifics, acknowledged a substantial return on investment, stating, “It is more than 100x right now,” emphasising the remarkable success achieved over 10 years.

