Priyansh Arya scores fastest IPL 2025 century against CSK

Priyansh Arya is officially the name on every cricket fan’s lips after his record-breaking century in the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

On Tuesday, during the match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, the 24-year-old batter stunned fans and experts alike by smashing a sensational 103 runs off just 42 balls. His century, reached in only 39 balls, now ranks as the joint-fourth fastest in IPL history and it is the fastest ever scored against the Chennai Super Kings, a team known for its solid bowling attack. His powerful knock played a key role in Punjab Kings’ total in 219-6, helping the team secure a vital 18-run victory over CSK.

It was a performance that blended sheer aggression with remarkable control, turning a routine league match into a historic moment.But what made this innings even more impressive is that it wasn’t a one-off display of brilliance. Priyanksh Arya had already shown signs of being a rare talent months ago, when he made headlines in the Delhi Premier League for hitting six sixes in a single over. Now under the lights of the world’s biggest T20 league, he’s proving it on a much grander scale.

With this latest innings, he’s not only boosted his team’s standing but also elevated his own status as a serious contender for future national selection. His fearless approach, timing and ability to handle pressure have made it clear that he’s not here for just one standout performance, he’s here to stay.