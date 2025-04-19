WWE WrestleMania 41 2025: When and where to watch in India?

WWE WrestleMania 41 2025 is finally here and we can't keep calm. The excitement is reaching its peak as WWE’s biggest annual event heads to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Scheduled across two nights, Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, the Show of Shows is set to deliver twelve explosive matches that promise to shake the very foundation of sports entertainment.
WWE just released the complete match card, solidifying five blockbuster encounters for the opening night and seven additional ones for the second. From title matches to personal vendettas coming to a head, the setting is all set for an action-packed, drama-filled weekend full of unforgettable moments.
After his surprise cameo at Elimination Chamber and accidental harm to Cody Rhodes, rapper Travis Scott is not done with the squared circle, as it were. As reported by a long-time insider, Travis Scott is to appear at WrestleMania 41, where he can further build on his on-again, off-again storybook alliance with The Rock and John Cena.
As the Superstars prepare to compete under the lights of Vegas, the fans can look for nothing less than spectacle—every match will result to something unique, ranging from violent confrontations to tear-jerking rewards. With the whole card booked, the anticipation has never been bigger for what is proving to be one of the most exciting WrestleManias in recent times.
The WWE WrestleMania 41 will begin at 5.30 am according to the Indian Standard Time (IST). The show starts at 7 pm ET (4 pm PT) both nights in the US. Though the WWE WrestleMania 2025 matches will not be available on television in India, the matches will be available to watch online on the Netflix on Sunday 4.30 am onwards.