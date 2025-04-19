WWE WrestleMania 41 2025: When and where to watch in India?

WrestleMania 2025: What to watch out for?

WWE just released the complete match card, solidifying five blockbuster encounters for the opening night and seven additional ones for the second. From title matches to personal vendettas coming to a head, the setting is all set for an action-packed, drama-filled weekend full of unforgettable moments.

After his surprise cameo at Elimination Chamber and accidental harm to Cody Rhodes, rapper Travis Scott is not done with the squared circle, as it were. As reported by a long-time insider, Travis Scott is to appear at WrestleMania 41, where he can further build on his on-again, off-again storybook alliance with The Rock and John Cena.