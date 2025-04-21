WrestleMania 41: John Cena makes history with 17th World Title

The intense rivalry between John and Cody had been brewing since the Elimination Chamber in March, where John shockingly attacked Cody alongside his former nemesis, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. That alliance along with John’s unexpected villainous shift sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe. 'The Rock', now a member of the TKO Group board, had returned to in-ring action at WrestleMania 40, and his influence was felt once again in this year’s grandest stage.

Their final face-off before the main event happened on Friday Night SmackDown at the T-Mobile Arena, where John confirmed his retirement by the end of the year, adding emotional weight to Sunday’s clash at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' where ultimately John delivered the final blow and pinned Cody to etch his name in the history books.