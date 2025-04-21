WrestleMania 41: John Cena makes history with 17th World Title

WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas delivered an electrifying main event as John Cena secured his 17th world championship, breaking Ric Flair’s long-held record of 16 titles. In a career-defining match against Cody Rhodes, the WWE legend not only made history but also stirred controversy with his recent heel turn — his first in over two decades.
The intense rivalry between John and Cody had been brewing since the Elimination Chamber in March, where John shockingly attacked Cody alongside his former nemesis, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. That alliance along with John’s unexpected villainous shift sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe. 'The Rock', now a member of the TKO Group board, had returned to in-ring action at WrestleMania 40, and his influence was felt once again in this year’s grandest stage.
Their final face-off before the main event happened on Friday Night SmackDown at the T-Mobile Arena, where John confirmed his retirement by the end of the year, adding emotional weight to Sunday’s clash at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' where ultimately John delivered the final blow and pinned Cody to etch his name in the history books.
As John celebrates this monumental win, fans are left wondering what’s next — both for the newly crowned champ and for Cody Rhodes. But one thing is certain, WrestleMania 41 proved that John Cena, even in his final run, still commands the ring like no other.
(Written by Archisha Mazumdar)