BCCI announces 2024-2025 central contracts: Rishabh Pant promoted, Iyer and Kishan return

Category C has seen the most significant changes. Players who were part of this category last season —Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, KS Bharath, and Avesh Khan— have been completely excluded from the list. On the flip side, new faces like Nitish Reddy, Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana have earned a spot. This category now includes familiar names such as Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Ishan Kishan, and Varun Chakaravarthy. In another shift, Akash Deep, who previously had a fast-bowling contract, has been promoted and placed in this category with a central contract.

Shardul Thakur, Jitesh Sharma, KS Bharath, Avesh Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa have been excluded. While, R Ashwin has officially retired from the central contract list.