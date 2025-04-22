WWE RAW results: John Cena attacked, new champions crowned and more

The first episode of WWE RAW following WrestleMania 41 took place live at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and it certainly lived up to its reputation as the most unpredictable RAW of the year. With emotional celebrations, shocking heel turns, and surprise comebacks, the fallout from WrestleMania kicked off WWE’s next chapter in spectacular fashion.
John Cena kicked off the show by celebrating his record-setting 17th WWE World Championship win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. He boldly declared himself “the last real champion” and dismissed the crowd as unworthy, even flashing a countdown to his retirement. Just as he finished his speech, Randy Orton made a surprise appearance with an RKO, holding the Undisputed Championship high and teasing a showdown at Backlash.
In a high-energy rematch, Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria lost their Women’s Tag Team Championships to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who reclaimed the titles just a day after losing them. After the match, Becky turned on Valkyria with a brutal series of Manhandle Slams, officially marking her heel turn amid chants of “one more time.”
Following his victory over GUNTHER at WrestleMania, Jey Uso basked in the crowd’s adoration. Sami Zayn joined him in the ring to offer heartfelt congratulations, soon followed by Jimmy Uso. The three celebrated together, creating a rare feel-good moment on an otherwise chaotic night.
In a segment packed with jaw-dropping surprises, Seth Rollins teamed up with Paul Heyman, leading to a wild confrontation that included CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and the returning Bron Breakker. After a flurry of spears, stomps, and a broken barricade, Rollins and Breakker emerged victorious, hinting at a new alliance that could shake things up in WWE.
Other Results from WWE RAW, April 22, 2025
Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez def. Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria – New Women’s Tag Champs crowned.
Iyo Sky def. Stephanie Vaquer by DQ – Interference cut short a dream match.
Dominik Mysterio def. Penta – With help from JD McDonagh, Mysterio retained his Intercontinental Title.