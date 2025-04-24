Liverpool one step away from the Premier League title as Arsenal drop points

Liverpool are now just one point away from winning the 2024–25 Premier League title. This comes after Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal had the lead twice in the game, thanks to goals from Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard. But Crystal Palace fought back, with Eberechi Eze scoring first and Jean-Philippe Mateta equalising late in the match after a mistake from defender William Saliba. The draw keeps Arsenal unbeaten in 12 matches, but it all but ends their hopes of winning the league this season.

Liverpool are currently top of the table with 79 points. They have five games left to play and just need a draw in their next match against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield to become champions.