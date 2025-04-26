Kerala Blasters and Mohun Bagan clash in high-stakes Kalinga Super Cup 2025 quarterfinal

This fixture carries extra significance as Mohun Bagan has had the upper hand over Kerala in the ISL this season, winning both encounters, including a decisive 3-0 victory in Kochi.

However, with the Mariners missing some key international players today, the Blasters have a prime opportunity to seek revenge and secure a semifinal matchup against either FC Goa or Punjab FC. Fans can catch all the live action on Star Sports 3 and stream it on JioCinema and Hotstar.