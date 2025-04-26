Trent Alexander-Arnold set for Real Madrid move as Liverpool hopes fade: Reports

After a glimmer of hope for a change of heart regarding his move from Liverpool to Real Madrid, reliable sources have now shed light on Trent Alexander-Arnold's anticipated future. While Liverpool fans held onto fleeting moments of optimism, like his badge-tapping celebration at Leicester, sources have confirmed that the vice-captain is indeed set to join Madrid on a free transfer this summer.
This clarity comes at a particularly tense moment for Real Madrid, who find themselves amid a significant controversy just ahead of Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. The club has faced accusations of undermining referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea through targeted videos, leading to an emotional press conference from the official. In response, Madrid issued a passionate statement defending their actions and reaffirming their commitment to compete in the final, despite rumours of a boycott.
Alexander-Arnold’s stunning winner at Leicester, along with the ambiguous celebration that followed, only fueled speculation about his future at Liverpool. Fans picked up on his emotional connection with the travelling Kop, sparking theories about a potential contract renewal. However, updates from trusted reporters have confirmed that, despite Liverpool's last-ditch efforts, the 26-year-old is expected to finalise his move to Real Madrid once all the formalities are taken care of.
After returning from a six-week absence, Alexander-Arnold received a mixed reception at the King Power Stadium. Some fans booed him, prompting Jamie Carragher to call on supporters not to jeer their own player, reminding them of Alexander-Arnold’s vital role in Liverpool’s title challenge. As Real Madrid navigates tensions at home, their pursuit of Liverpool’s homegrown talent remains firmly on track.