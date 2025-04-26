WWE SmackDown 2025 results: Alesteir Black makes a comeback

Smackdown results: Here what happened in John Cena’s Segment

Like always, John Cena made a grand entrance, hailed by the ring announcer as a true champion. But before John Cena could speak, Randy Orton’s music hit, and he was met with a thunderous ovation. Randy addressed John, acknowledged his “hard work, loyalty, and respect” mantra, but sarcastically questioned the change in his physique.

But the segment took a dramatic turn when Randy Orton challenged John Cena to a title match. John stated his next title opportunity would be at Backlash 2025. Abruptly, Cena threw his title aside and launched an attack on Orton, delivering a barrage of kicks. He then attempted to strike John with the title, but Randy countered with a devastating RKO.