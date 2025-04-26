WWE SmackDown 2025 results: Alesteir Black makes a comeback

The WWE SmackDown following WrestleMania 41 has been a thrilling episode, marked by power-packed action and surprising returns that captivated the audience. While the ongoing rivalry between Randy Orton and John Cena continued to intensify, the comeback of Alesteir Black after four long years generated quite a significant buzz. Here’s a recap of the WWE Smackdown results:
Like always, John Cena made a grand entrance, hailed by the ring announcer as a true champion. But before John Cena could speak, Randy Orton’s music hit, and he was met with a thunderous ovation. Randy addressed John, acknowledged his “hard work, loyalty, and respect” mantra, but sarcastically questioned the change in his physique.
But the segment took a dramatic turn when Randy Orton challenged John Cena to a title match. John stated his next title opportunity would be at Backlash 2025. Abruptly, Cena threw his title aside and launched an attack on Orton, delivering a barrage of kicks. He then attempted to strike John with the title, but Randy countered with a devastating RKO.
The match between Los Garjas and Fuxiom was a high-flying spectacle. As both teams executed impressive maneuvers, the crowd was on the edge of their seats. The ending saw Axiom deliver a Spanish fly from the top rope to Angel, followed by Nathan securing the victory with a breathtaking 450 splash.
Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton received an enthusiastic reception, and her promo targeted Charlotte Flair. However, the segment was interrupted by Jade Cargill, aka, Z Cargill, who declared her intention to become champion. Tiffany called for a referee, and a match ensued between her and Jade. The two athletes were putting on a compelling contest. But with Naomi’s interference, attacking Jade and causing a no-contest, brought the match to an abrupt end. Naomi further assaulted Jade at the ring post before confronting Tiffany in the ring. Suddenly, Naya Jax made a surprising return, laying out Tiffany with a leg drop and a Banzai Drop.
Athlete Chelsea Green defended her Women’s US Championship against Gelina Vega in a hard-fought match. Despite Gelina’s strong showing and the apparent push she has been receiving, Chelsea ultimately secured the victory via pinfall, retaining her title.
In a moment that sent shockwaves through the arena, Alesteir Black made his long-awaited return to WWE, attacking The Miz and leaving the fans in a frenzy.
The number one contender’s match for the US Championship between Drew McIntyre and LA Knight was intense as expected. The match took a chaotic turn when Solo Sikoa interfered, delivering a Samoan Spike to LA Knight while the referee was distracted. Drew went for a kick, but Damian Priest intervened, collapsing Drew. The match ended in a no-contest. Damian then delivered a Chokeslam to Drew on the announce table. Fatu further escalated the chaos by attacking both Damian and Knight, concluding with a pair of dangerous moonsaults.
The main event was a thrilling TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championship, featuring The Street Profits defending against Motor City Machine Guns and DAAY. All the three teams had put forth an incredible effort, utilising the tables, ladders, and chairs to their advantage. In the end, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits proved their resilience, successfully spectacularly retaining their tag team titles.