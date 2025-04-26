Warriors star Jimmy Butler questionable for game 3 vs Rockets after a scary fall

"I’m relatively optimistic," Steve told reporters. "Jimmy is Jimmy — he’s willing to play through anything. But we’ll see how he feels tomorrow."

Jimmy was at practice, but did not participate in drills, instead working on the side while the coaching staff prepped two different rotations — one with him, one without. The timing of the injury is brutal for Golden State. The Warriors are already grappling with Houston’s aggressive, physical defence, and Butler has been one of the few players capable of absorbing contact and creating space. Without him, the offensive burden falls almost entirely on Stephen Curry, who’s been dealing with double and triple teams all series.