PSG grant Juventus priority over Arsenal, Newcastle in Randal Kolo Muani transfer race

According to Lorenzo Benedetto, PSG have assured Juventus they will sit down at the end of the season to discuss Kolo Muani’s next steps, offering the Italian club first refusal before speaking to other suitors. The deputy director of TMW also corroborated this, noting Juventus will be given priority despite Premier League interest.

Initially signed for €95 million from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023, Kolo Muani struggled for minutes under Luis Enrique at PSG, starting just twice across all competitions before moving to Turin. With PSG keen to recoup at least half of their hefty investment, Juventus are weighing their options carefully.