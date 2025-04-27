PSG grant Juventus priority over Arsenal, Newcastle in Randal Kolo Muani transfer race

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to hand Juventus priority in talks over Randal Kolo Muani’s future, amid growing interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United. The 26-year-old French striker made an immediate impact after joining Juventus on loan during the January transfer window, notching up seven goal contributions early on. However, a recent dip in form — with no goals or assists in his last eight matches — has cast some uncertainty over a permanent move.
According to Lorenzo Benedetto, PSG have assured Juventus they will sit down at the end of the season to discuss Kolo Muani’s next steps, offering the Italian club first refusal before speaking to other suitors. The deputy director of TMW also corroborated this, noting Juventus will be given priority despite Premier League interest.
Initially signed for €95 million from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023, Kolo Muani struggled for minutes under Luis Enrique at PSG, starting just twice across all competitions before moving to Turin. With PSG keen to recoup at least half of their hefty investment, Juventus are weighing their options carefully.
The Bianconeri reportedly have reservations about a permanent transfer, particularly as PSG are unlikely to entertain a bargain deal. Calciomercato claims the French champions are even open to extending Kolo Muani’s loan, having pocketed €3.6 million for the initial agreement. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Newcastle United are closely monitoring the situation.
Juventus’ managerial changes — with Igor Tudor replacing Thiago Motta — have further complicated matters, as Kolo Muani has yet to establish himself as a focal point under Tudor's leadership. With the summer transfer window fast approaching, Kolo Muani’s next move is set to spark a scramble, and PSG hopes their patience pays off financially.