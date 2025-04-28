Mayank Yadav’s pace takes a hit on injury return – but signs of promise remain

Though the high-pace theatrics were missing — remember, he once thundered deliveries at 156.7kph — Mayank showed glimpses of evolution. Smart changes of pace became his weapon of choice. After being clobbered for two sixes by Rohit Sharma, he foxed the veteran with a cunning wide slower ball. Later, he cleaned up Hardik Pandya with a reversing delivery that kissed the top of leg stump.

There was rust, certainly. He leaked runs in his early overs and lacked his old venom off the deck. His rhythm was patchy, his spells more cautious than ferocious. It could be physical; it could be psychological — understandable after repeated injury setbacks. Yet, there's a silver lining. If Mayank has indeed restructured his action to preserve his body, he has a platform to rebuild — slowly stacking pace over control. Bowling in the mid-140s demands precision and craft, and if nurtured wisely, Mayank could yet evolve into a smarter, more durable force for both LSG and India.