Mayank Yadav’s pace takes a hit on injury return – but signs of promise remain

Six months on the sidelines have visibly altered Mayank Yadav’s bowling blueprint. Playing his first competitive match since October 2024, the Lucknow Super Giants’ tear away quickly returned against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium — but without the fiery speeds that once turned heads.
Clocking a top speed of just 142.7kph — once his stock delivery pace — Mayank finished with figures of 4-0-40-2. Notably, he opened the bowling for only the second time in his T20 career and grabbed his first T20 wicket off a slower ball in matches with ball-by-ball records.
A back injury had kept Mayank out of action through the entire 2024-25 domestic season, with his rehab taking place at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. A minor setback — a toe injury at home — further delayed his return by a few weeks. Naturally, expectations were tempered heading into his IPL 2025 reappearance.
Though the high-pace theatrics were missing — remember, he once thundered deliveries at 156.7kph — Mayank showed glimpses of evolution. Smart changes of pace became his weapon of choice. After being clobbered for two sixes by Rohit Sharma, he foxed the veteran with a cunning wide slower ball. Later, he cleaned up Hardik Pandya with a reversing delivery that kissed the top of leg stump.
There was rust, certainly. He leaked runs in his early overs and lacked his old venom off the deck. His rhythm was patchy, his spells more cautious than ferocious. It could be physical; it could be psychological — understandable after repeated injury setbacks. Yet, there's a silver lining. If Mayank has indeed restructured his action to preserve his body, he has a platform to rebuild — slowly stacking pace over control. Bowling in the mid-140s demands precision and craft, and if nurtured wisely, Mayank could yet evolve into a smarter, more durable force for both LSG and India.
Injury comebacks are a marathon, not a sprint. For Mayank Yadav, the first step back on the track might not have been lightning-quick — but it was steady, strategic, and filled with potential.