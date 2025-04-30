Bangladesh drops Shakib Al Hasan in a surprising Champions Trophy Squad announcement

Bangladesh has revealed its 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, led by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. The selection has raised eyebrows with the notable exclusions of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and seasoned batsman Litton Das.

The squad combines experienced campaigners like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman with emerging talents, signaling a shift in strategy ahead of the high-profile tournament.