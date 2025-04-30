Bangladesh drops Shakib Al Hasan in a surprising Champions Trophy Squad announcement

Bangladesh has revealed its 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, led by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. The selection has raised eyebrows with the notable exclusions of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and seasoned batsman Litton Das.
The squad combines experienced campaigners like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman with emerging talents, signaling a shift in strategy ahead of the high-profile tournament.
Shakib’s omission follows his ongoing struggles with an illegal bowling action, having failed multiple reassessments. The 37-year-old, one of Bangladesh’s greatest-ever cricketers, has been sidelined from bowling in international cricket since late 2024. Meanwhile, Litton Das’ poor form—managing just six runs in five ODIs last year—led to his unexpected axing, paving the way for younger players like Soumya Sarkar and Tawhid Hridoy.
The team features a mix of veterans and fresh faces, including wicketkeeper Jaker Ali Anik, spinner Rishad Hossain, and pace sensation Nahid Rana. With Shakib and Litton out, the pressure will be on the new generation to deliver in a tournament where Bangladesh aims to make a strong impression.
Bangladesh’s Champions Trophy squad is made up of the following players:
Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasim Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.
As Bangladesh enters a transitional phase, the selectors’ choices highlight a focus on future prospects, while banking on seasoned players to guide the team in a crucial ICC event.