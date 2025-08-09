Manchester United announce the signing of Benjamin Šeško from RB Leipzig

The young forward also highlighted the positive environment at the club. “From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions. I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben and connecting with my teammates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together.”

Jason Wilcox, United’s director of football, praised the new signing’s potential. “Benjamin possesses a rare combination of electrifying pace and the ability to physically dominate defenders, making him one of the most exceptional young talents in world football,” Jason said. “We have followed Benjamin’s career closely; all of our data analysis and research concluded that he has the required qualities and personality to thrive at Manchester United.”

Jason added that the club is confident Benjamin will succeed under the new management team. “Working under the guidance of Ruben and our excellent performance team, Benjamin is joining the perfect environment to support him to reach his world-class potential,” he said.

Benjamin joins United after a successful two seasons at RB Leipzig, where he scored 39 goals in 87 appearances across all competitions. He has also been a key player for the Slovenian national team, scoring 16 goals in 41 games. The deal for Benjamin reportedly comes after Manchester United fended off competition from Newcastle United, who had also submitted a higher bid for the player. Benjamin’s preference for a move to Old Trafford was a deciding factor.

The transfer has raised questions about the future of other United strikers, including Rasmus Hojlund, who could now face increased competition for a starting spot. United are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Hojlund in the region of £40 million.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so