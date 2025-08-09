Manchester United announce the signing of Benjamin Šeško from RB Leipzig

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Slovenian striker Benjamin Šeško from RB Leipzig in a deal that could be worth up to €85 million, including performance-related add-ons. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract, committing his future to the club until June 2030.
The transfer marks a significant step in the club’s summer overhaul under manager Ruben Amorim, who is looking to rebuild the squad after a disappointing season that saw them finish 15th in the Premier League. Benjamin’s arrival follows the earlier signings of forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.
Benjamin, who has been a top target for United for some time, expressed his excitement about the move. “The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future,” he said in a statement. “When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.”
The young forward also highlighted the positive environment at the club. “From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions. I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben and connecting with my teammates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together.”
Jason Wilcox, United’s director of football, praised the new signing’s potential. “Benjamin possesses a rare combination of electrifying pace and the ability to physically dominate defenders, making him one of the most exceptional young talents in world football,” Jason said. “We have followed Benjamin’s career closely; all of our data analysis and research concluded that he has the required qualities and personality to thrive at Manchester United.”
Jason added that the club is confident Benjamin will succeed under the new management team. “Working under the guidance of Ruben and our excellent performance team, Benjamin is joining the perfect environment to support him to reach his world-class potential,” he said.
Benjamin joins United after a successful two seasons at RB Leipzig, where he scored 39 goals in 87 appearances across all competitions. He has also been a key player for the Slovenian national team, scoring 16 goals in 41 games. The deal for Benjamin reportedly comes after Manchester United fended off competition from Newcastle United, who had also submitted a higher bid for the player. Benjamin’s preference for a move to Old Trafford was a deciding factor.
The transfer has raised questions about the future of other United strikers, including Rasmus Hojlund, who could now face increased competition for a starting spot. United are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Hojlund in the region of £40 million.
