Joao Felix joins Al Nassr, teams up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

His total transfer fees over the years now are close to $260 million, which makes him one of the most expensive players in football history, with only Neymar Junior, Killian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho, and Ousmane Dembele ranking higher. Saudi Arabia has become a new destination for many well-known players. While some, like Cristiano Ronaldo and Aleksandar Mitrovic, have found success there, others have left early. Neymar, for example, had a tough season with injuries and didn’t stay long.

Al Nassr hopes Joao can make a difference. The club has not won the league since Ronaldo joined in 2022. Despite Ronaldo scoring many goals, other teams like Al Ittihad and Al-Hilal have taken the top prize. Joao’s move can contribute to a win. But whether it revives his career remains to be seen.