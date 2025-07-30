Joao Felix joins Al Nassr, teams up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Portugal footballer Joao Felix just signed a two-year deal with Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia’s top football club. 25-year-old forward Joao transferred from Chelsea for a reported fee of 30 million euros. This will also reunite him with his national teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo.
In a short welcome video posted by Al Nassr, Joao said he wants to “spread joy” and win matches with his new team. His arrival adds to Saudi Arabia’s growing list of European stars, as they continue to invest a lot in football.
Joao made headlines when he was just 19, when Spanish club Atletico Madrid bought him from Benfica for $140 million. It was a big move and many believed he would go on to become one of the best in the world but in vain. Over the years, Joao went on loan to several clubs, including Chelsea, Barcelona, and AC Milan. Despite showing flashes of skill, he struggles to settle or make a big impact, which also results in his market value also dropping. He joined Chelsea for $60 million last year, but he has now moved to Al Nassr for nearly half that amount.
His total transfer fees over the years now are close to $260 million, which makes him one of the most expensive players in football history, with only Neymar Junior, Killian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho, and Ousmane Dembele ranking higher. Saudi Arabia has become a new destination for many well-known players. While some, like Cristiano Ronaldo and Aleksandar Mitrovic, have found success there, others have left early. Neymar, for example, had a tough season with injuries and didn’t stay long.
Al Nassr hopes Joao can make a difference. The club has not won the league since Ronaldo joined in 2022. Despite Ronaldo scoring many goals, other teams like Al Ittihad and Al-Hilal have taken the top prize. Joao’s move can contribute to a win. But whether it revives his career remains to be seen.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.