Jasprit Bumrah might miss out on final Test against England at The Oval

Jasprit Bumrah may not play the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval which starts on Thursday. This is going to be a key match, as the five-Test series is still open. According to reports, the Indian team is thinking about resting him.

Why Jasprit Bumrah is not playing all 5 games

Jasprit has played in the first, third, and fourth matches of the series. He was rested for the second Test in Edgbaston. Even before the series began, BCCI had said that he would not play all five games. Fast bowler Akash Deep may take his place in the playing eleven.