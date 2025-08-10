What are the benefits of practising headstands daily?

There are some poses and exercises which inevitably raise your status as the fit and flexible king/ queen in your friend circle and elevate your status as the life of any party. These include push-ups, pull-ups, a perfect split and headstands. If you are already good at the first three, it might be time to elevate your headstand game. Besides being impressive, headstands can actually improve your posture and improve your health in more ways than one.

Benefits of learning to perform a headstand are many

Headstands, also called sirsasana, is an inverted yoga pose which can increase blood circulation, improve upper body and core strength, among other benefits. It also brings you a deep sense of calm and concentration since it helps with mind-body connection.

You may be trying out a headstand as part of your gymnastic activity, yoga or acrobatics. But how does it help?

They strengthen your core muscles since this pose engages the obliques, the rectus abdominus and the transverse abdominus. They also improve your arm and shoulder strength (which goes without saying)!

The inverted position of a headstand increases blood flow towards your head and fresh nutrients and oxygen to the face, creating a glowing effect on the skin.