What are the benefits of practising headstands daily?

There are some poses and exercises which inevitably raise your status as the fit and flexible king/ queen in your friend circle and elevate your status as the life of any party. These include push-ups, pull-ups, a perfect split and headstands. If you are already good at the first three, it might be time to elevate your headstand game. Besides being impressive, headstands can actually improve your posture and improve your health in more ways than one.
Headstands, also called sirsasana, is an inverted yoga pose which can increase blood circulation, improve upper body and core strength, among other benefits. It also brings you a deep sense of calm and concentration since it helps with mind-body connection.
You may be trying out a headstand as part of your gymnastic activity, yoga or acrobatics. But how does it help?
They strengthen your core muscles since this pose engages the obliques, the rectus abdominus and the transverse abdominus. They also improve your arm and shoulder strength (which goes without saying)!
The inverted position of a headstand increases blood flow towards your head and fresh nutrients and oxygen to the face, creating a glowing effect on the skin.
Headstands stimulate and provide refreshed blood to the pituitary and hypothalamus glands. These glands are vital to our wellbeing, and are considered the master glands that regulate all other glands in the body (thyroid, pineal, and adrenals).This includes our sexual hormones. So if you have better sex after consistent headstand practice, you know who (or which pose) to thank!
Headstands also cleanse your intestines by reversing the pull of gravity, while releasing congested blood in the colon.
How to perform a headstand
Kneel on a mat and put your forearms on the floor in front of you. Weave your fingers together and lie on your head, making a stable “tripod” with your hands and head. Raise your hips up in a downward dog position and slowly bring your legs close to your body.
Peel your legs off the ground, one at a time, and bring them close to your core before raising them towards the ceiling. It may take multiple takes and effort, but you can get there as you improve your strength and mind-body connection.
