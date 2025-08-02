Is calf raise the most-underrated exercise to lower blood sugar levels and protect your heart?

You may not need to have the calves of a rugby player, but you can still try to develop good calf muscles if you want to avoid heart attacks or maintain your blood sugar levels. This is especially true for those who sit and work at these desks all day long, which increases their changes of heart ailments. But there is a very simple fix and it is calf raise.

Calf raises lower blood sugar levels, strengthen pelvic floor and even protect you from heart attacks

Calf raise or the soleus push-up is simply about rising up onto your toes, then slowly return to the starting position. That's it. It's that simple. It's like standing on your toes as if you were wearing heels.

But this simple calf-strengthening exercise can be great for your heart. Calves have muscles which pump blood to the heart. When these muscles contract, they push deoxygenated blood back up to the heart via veins.

Blood has to work against gravity to work its way up to the heart so weak calves can disrupt the process. Weak calf muscles leads to increased pressure on the veins and even poor circulation, and hence, the need for calf raises. It uses your body weight to strengthen and tone the gastrocnemius and soleus muscles which make up your calves.

Engaging the soleus muscle in the calf lowers blood sugar and causes little fatigue even when done for long periods, research has proven. The great thing about this movement is you can perform it anytime and anywhere, even if you're seated.