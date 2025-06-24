Four fitness–friendly tips to find a gym overseas

Try a day pass or trial membership

Many local gyms around the world offer day passes or short-term memberships for tourists and travelers. This is perfect if you're staying somewhere for just a few days. Look for signs like “visitor welcome” or “drop-in sessions” on their websites or social media.

Tap into local communities

Join fitness Facebook groups or Reddit threads for expats and travelers in your destination. Locals often share hidden gym gems, outdoor workout spots, or even invite you to a class. It’s also a great way to meet people and stay motivated.

Final tip

Always check gym hours and policies before visiting, especially abroad. With a little planning, staying fit while traveling becomes less of a chore and more of an adventure. Keep your sneakers handy as your global fitness journey awaits!