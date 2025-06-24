Mind and Body

Four fitness–friendly tips to find a gym overseas

Don’t let travel disrupt your fitness routine. Discover 4 smart and easy ways to find a gym while you're abroad, so you can stay on track no matter where your journey takes you
Jet-setting across the globe doesn’t have to mean saying goodbye to your fitness routine. Whether you're on a business trip, a vacation, or a digital nomad adventure, staying active while abroad is easier than ever. Here are four creative and practical ways to find a gym while travelling overseas, so your gains don’t take a holiday.

Easy ways to find a gym while travelling

Use gym finder apps

Your smartphone is your best fitness companion when abroad. Apps like ClassPass, Gympass, and TrainAway help you locate gyms in major cities worldwide. You can search based on location, amenities, or workout style from traditional weight rooms to boutique fitness studios. Some even offer trial classes or daily passes for travelers.

Choose hotels with fitness facilities

When booking accommodation, filter your search for hotels that include an on-site gym or fitness center. Many international chains now offer well-equipped workout spaces, some even with personal trainers or wellness classes. Bonus: you save time and money by not having to venture out for a workout.

Try a day pass or trial membership

Many local gyms around the world offer day passes or short-term memberships for tourists and travelers. This is perfect if you're staying somewhere for just a few days. Look for signs like “visitor welcome” or “drop-in sessions” on their websites or social media.

Tap into local communities

Join fitness Facebook groups or Reddit threads for expats and travelers in your destination. Locals often share hidden gym gems, outdoor workout spots, or even invite you to a class. It’s also a great way to meet people and stay motivated.

Final tip

Always check gym hours and policies before visiting, especially abroad. With a little planning, staying fit while traveling becomes less of a chore and more of an adventure. Keep your sneakers handy as your global fitness journey awaits!

