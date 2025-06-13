Here's why women need more Vitamin D (and not just for bone health!)

Recent studies indicate that low levels of vitamin D are linked to a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. But does that mean taking more vitamin D will prevent it? Here’s what we know so far.
Does low Vitamin D raise the risk of Alzheimer’s disease?
Yes, low vitamin D is associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive decline, especially in older adults and women.
One large population-based study found that older adults with lower levels of vitamin D were significantly more likely to develop all-cause dementia and Alzheimer’s disease over a 5.6-year period. Even after accounting for other factors like health conditions and lifestyle, the association remained strong.
Another study focusing on very old women (aged 100+) in China found that those with higher vitamin D levels were 87% less likely to have Alzheimer’s compared to those with lower levels. The protective effect was most noticeable when vitamin D levels were below 29.3 ng/mL.
Can getting enough Vitamin D reduce Alzheimer’s risk?
Maybe, but it’s complicated. While low vitamin D is clearly linked to higher dementia risk, we don’t yet have solid proof that taking vitamin D supplements prevents Alzheimer’s.
A 2023 study found that people exposed to vitamin D had a 40% lower risk of dementia compared to those with no vitamin D exposure. However, another study showed that taking vitamin D3 supplements for long periods could increase dementia risk in some people, especially those already diagnosed with the disease.
More research is needed to understand the ideal dosage, timing, and impact of vitamin D supplements, particularly in women, who tend to have higher rates of deficiency and dementia.
Your body makes it when exposed to sunlight. But factors like aging, sunscreen use, darker skin, indoor lifestyles, and living in cloudy climates can reduce how much you make.
You can also get vitamin D through your diet, with foods like:
Fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, sardines)
Egg yolks
Fortified dairy and plant milks
Mushrooms exposed to sunlight
Supplements are another option, especially for those who don’t get enough sun or dietary vitamin D.
Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency may get overlooked. In older adults, it can lead to:
Muscle weakness
Bone fractures
Fatigue
Increased risk of cognitive decline
To be sure, your doctor can order a 25-hydroxy vitamin D blood test. Levels between 50–75 nmol/L (20–30 ng/mL) are considered adequate for most people, but some studies suggest that higher levels may offer more protection—especially for women.
Studies suggest risk may drop most when Vitamin D levels rise above 29.3 ng/mL. Too much, however, may have adverse effects.
Vitamin D plays a vital role in brain health, and research has consistently shown that low levels increase the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s, particularly in women. While more studies are needed to confirm whether supplements can reduce this risk, maintaining healthy vitamin D levels is cruciaL.
If you're a woman, especially over 60, it’s worth checking your vitamin D levels and talking to your doctor about whether you may benefit from sun exposure, dietary changes, or supplements.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.