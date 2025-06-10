Four ways employers can help with men’s mental health

It’s time to actively challenge outdated ideas of masculinity this Men’s Mental Health Month.

Workplace stress affects everyone, but men often face additional, invisible hurdles rooted in outdated stereotypes of masculinity.

This Men’s Mental Health Month, it’s time for employers to take an active role

Pressures like long working hours, role confusion, lack of resources, poor communication, exclusion from decision-making, bullying, and job insecurity can take a heavy toll on mental health.

Yet, societal expectations often discourage men from seeking help or expressing vulnerability at work. Here are four practical ways employers can create a healthier, more supportive environment for male employees:

Offer accessible mental health resources

Providing visible, stigma-free access to mental health support is key. This could include:

Free or subsidised counselling services

Mental health workshops and training sessions

Stress management programs

Anonymous helplines or digital wellness platforms

When these resources are easy to access and openly encouraged, men may be more inclined to use them.

Lead by example

When leaders openly prioritise their mental well-being, it sends a powerful message. Male managers and executives in particular can help shift outdated perceptions by:

Sharing their own experiences of managing stress or seeking support

Talking openly about the importance of mental health in team meetings

Encouraging employees to take mental health days or breaks when needed

This helps normalise the idea that mental health matters for everyone, including men in leadership.