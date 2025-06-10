Four ways employers can help with men’s mental health

It’s time to actively challenge outdated ideas of masculinity this Men’s Mental Health Month.
Workplace stress affects everyone, but men often face additional, invisible hurdles rooted in outdated stereotypes of masculinity.
Pressures like long working hours, role confusion, lack of resources, poor communication, exclusion from decision-making, bullying, and job insecurity can take a heavy toll on mental health.
Yet, societal expectations often discourage men from seeking help or expressing vulnerability at work. Here are four practical ways employers can create a healthier, more supportive environment for male employees:
Providing visible, stigma-free access to mental health support is key. This could include:
Free or subsidised counselling services
Mental health workshops and training sessions
Stress management programs
Anonymous helplines or digital wellness platforms
When these resources are easy to access and openly encouraged, men may be more inclined to use them.
When leaders openly prioritise their mental well-being, it sends a powerful message. Male managers and executives in particular can help shift outdated perceptions by:
Sharing their own experiences of managing stress or seeking support
Talking openly about the importance of mental health in team meetings
Encouraging employees to take mental health days or breaks when needed
This helps normalise the idea that mental health matters for everyone, including men in leadership.
Rigid work structures can contribute to burnout and poor mental health. Offering flexibility empowers employees to manage their well-being more effectively:
Allow flexible working hours to accommodate personal or family needs
Enable remote or hybrid work where possible
Encourage regular breaks throughout the day, in addition to their lunchtime
Simple changes like allowing employees to step away for a short walk, take a break to reset, or manage their workload flexibly can have a big impact.
Employers should actively work to dismantle harmful notions of masculinity that prevent men from seeking help or expressing emotions. This can include:
Hosting talks where male leaders discuss their mental health journeys
Creating internal campaigns that promote diverse models of masculinity
Offering training to managers on how gender norms can impact mental health in the workplace
When male employees see that it’s okay to prioritise their mental well-being, they’re more likely to do so.
Employers have a critical role to play in reshaping workplace culture and supporting men’s mental health.
This Men’s Mental Health Month, let’s move beyond slogans and take concrete steps to create an environment where every employee feels seen and supported.