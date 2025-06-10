Mind and Body

Four ways employers can help with men’s mental health

This Men's Mental Health month, here are some steps employers can take to help their male employees
It’s time to actively challenge outdated ideas of masculinity this Men’s Mental Health Month.

Workplace stress affects everyone, but men often face additional, invisible hurdles rooted in outdated stereotypes of masculinity.

This Men’s Mental Health Month, it’s time for employers to take an active role

Pressures like long working hours, role confusion, lack of resources, poor communication, exclusion from decision-making, bullying, and job insecurity can take a heavy toll on mental health.

Yet, societal expectations often discourage men from seeking help or expressing vulnerability at work. Here are four practical ways employers can create a healthier, more supportive environment for male employees:

Offer accessible mental health resources

Providing visible, stigma-free access to mental health support is key. This could include:

  • Free or subsidised counselling services

  • Mental health workshops and training sessions

  • Stress management programs

  • Anonymous helplines or digital wellness platforms

When these resources are easy to access and openly encouraged, men may be more inclined to use them.

Lead by example

When leaders openly prioritise their mental well-being, it sends a powerful message. Male managers and executives in particular can help shift outdated perceptions by:

  • Sharing their own experiences of managing stress or seeking support

  • Talking openly about the importance of mental health in team meetings

  • Encouraging employees to take mental health days or breaks when needed

This helps normalise the idea that mental health matters for everyone, including men in leadership.

Promote flexible work policies

Rigid work structures can contribute to burnout and poor mental health. Offering flexibility empowers employees to manage their well-being more effectively:

  • Allow flexible working hours to accommodate personal or family needs

  • Enable remote or hybrid work where possible

  • Encourage regular breaks throughout the day, in addition to their lunchtime

Simple changes like allowing employees to step away for a short walk, take a break to reset, or manage their workload flexibly can have a big impact.

Challenge outdated gender stereotypes

Employers should actively work to dismantle harmful notions of masculinity that prevent men from seeking help or expressing emotions. This can include:

  • Hosting talks where male leaders discuss their mental health journeys

  • Creating internal campaigns that promote diverse models of masculinity

  • Offering training to managers on how gender norms can impact mental health in the workplace

When male employees see that it’s okay to prioritise their mental well-being, they’re more likely to do so.

Employers have a critical role to play in reshaping workplace culture and supporting men’s mental health.

This Men’s Mental Health Month, let’s move beyond slogans and take concrete steps to create an environment where every employee feels seen and supported.

What your closet says about your mental health
men's mental health

