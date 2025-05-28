What your closet says about your mental health

Psychologists and wellness experts have long observed a strong link between our physical environment and our internal world. The more cluttered your surroundings, the more likely you are to feel mentally overwhelmed, anxious, or emotionally stuck.

It's one thing if you're a mother and unwashed clothes and dirty dishes keep piling up no matter how much you stay consistent. But if you're single and living alone, the mess may be a physical manifestation of stress, procrastination, decision fatigue, or even unresolved emotions.

When we’re mentally burdened, we often push cleaning or organising to the bottom of our to-do lists. Over time, the physical mess becomes a constant, low-level source of stress.