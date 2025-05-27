4 monsoon wildlife safaris in India with fewer crowds and more thrill

Safari season in India usually brings to mind the dry winter and summer months, when spotting wildlife is a breeze. However, the monsoon—often seen as a slow time for tourism—has its own enchanting charm. As national parks burst into greenery, rivers swell, and animal behaviours shift, the smaller crowds allow for more personal encounters with nature. Some wildlife reserves remain partially open during the rains, and lesser-known areas come alive with unique plants, stunning skies, and the sight of young animals.
Satpura Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh
Unlike many parks in central India, Satpura stays open throughout the monsoon. The forest transforms into a lush, hauntingly beautiful landscape, where you can often spot sloth bears, giant squirrels, and even crocodiles from a canoe. With fewer tourists around, the atmosphere is peaceful and undisturbed.
Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kerala
Nestled in the heart of the Western Ghats, Periyar is teeming with biodiversity and remains open all year long. The rain brings out the vibrant colours of the landscape, and your chances of seeing elephant herds near the lake increase. Nature walks and bamboo rafting are perfect activities during this season.
Dudhwa National Park, Uttar Pradesh
Situated along the Indo-Nepal border, Dudhwa is often overlooked by visitors. While some areas may be off-limits during heavy rains, the buffer zones offer guided walks and rural safari experiences. This is a fantastic time for birdwatching and witnessing the unique wildlife activity that comes with the monsoon.
Agumbe Rainforest, Karnataka
Agumbe may not be a traditional safari destination, but it attracts herpetologists and wildlife enthusiasts for its monsoon treks. With the heavy rainfall, it becomes a hotspot for rare frogs, snakes, and endemic species. It’s a must-visit for anyone eager to explore the wild beyond just big cats.