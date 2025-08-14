US Open 2025: How to stream in India and what to look out for

The 145th edition of the coveted tennis tournament promises a lot of young talent along with the magic of seasoned players. There will be multiple players to watch out for including Wimbledon champion and World No 1 Jannik Sinner who will also be defending his title in the Men’s Singles event. Three time Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka will also be defending her Women’s Singles title.

Other players expected to put up a spectacle include Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Guaff and Iga Świątek, who have all tasted success on the big stage recently.

Legendary player Djokovic will definitely grab a considerable number of eyeballs as he looks to take home a record 25th slam- no mean feat!

What’s new in this year’s US Open?

US Open 2025 will be introducing a new format in the mixed doubles segment which will begin before the main competition starts. The event has also increased the prize money which will be a total of 90 million dollars (approximately 788 crore rupees).

Overall, the tournament will test the abilities of top-tier tennis players while being an entertainer.