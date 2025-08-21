India win the opener of SAFF U17 Women’s Championship with huge margin

India's U-17 Women's football team made a statement win against Nepal in the very first match of the SAFF U17 Women's Championship 2025, taking place in Nepal. In the opening match on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the Young Tigresses thrashed Nepal in a 7-0 win at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu.

The 7 sensational goals came from four different scorers, three of whom scored a brace. The players who got their name on the scoresheet include Nira Chanu Longjam (25’, 56’), Abhista Basnett (16’ 41’), Anushka Kumari (33’, 62’), and captain Julan Nongmaithem (45+1’).

India thrash Nepal in a scintillating 7-0 match

The U17 Indian team indeed had a promising start to their campaign after managing to put 7 goals across Nepal's defence on Wednesday. Nepal failed to net a single goal on the night.