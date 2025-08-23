Shillong artistes to perform anthem, Durand Ki Roar, at the cup finale, live

Today, as the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata is buzzing since the clock is ticking for the Durand Cup finale, not only the fans but the stage itself is ready to scream Durand Ki Roar, the official anthem of the tournament. But did you know, Durand ki Roar will be performed live, carrying with it the unmistakable energy of Shillong, India’s rock music capital?

Durand Ki Roar stands out in all its glory

Durand Cup 2025 anthem has been composed and arranged by Edward Thma, one of Shillong’s most celebrated music producers, and commissioned by the Indian Army to mark the tournament’s enduring legacy. Lending their voices are Shillong’s dynamic artists Gracyl Ropmay, Cynda Guri Sangma, Pynsuk Syiemiong, and Antara Choudhury, with the electrifying band ALIVE bringing the track to life.

After its debut in Shillong, the anthem now makes its way to one of India’s biggest footballing stages in Kolkata. The highlight of the anthem is its thunderous bridge featuring 200 Army Jawans chanting, “Many Champions, One Legacy” and “Desh ka hai ye tournament”, a moment that has already become a rallying cry for fans across the country.