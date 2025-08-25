WWE Raw in Birmingham: Start time and live streaming details in India

Next week’s Monday Night Raw is heading to Birmingham, England, with a special treat for the Indian audience: an early start time. While Raw usually begins at 5.30 am IST on Tuesdays, the August 25th episode will go live on Netflix at 12 am IST on August 26.
WWE has confirmed that Roman Reigns will open the show. Ahead of his clash against Bronson Reed at WWE Clash in Paris, the OTC will address the WWE Universe and discuss his upcoming battle.
The stacked card for the night also features Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne, Penta vs. Kofi Kingston. This will be Rhea's third meeting with Roxanne inside the squared ring. Nikki Bella will confront Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.
Kufi had previously suffering a brutal beatdown at the hands of Penta, who also defeated his tag team partner Xavier Woods. But he is gearing up for revenge as he goes one-on-one with the luchador next week.
After blindsiding Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch last week and coming to Natalya’s aid, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is now set to square off against the champion.
Their rivalry has intensified in the lead-up to Clash in Paris, and WWE is expected to announce a title match between the two for the upcoming PLE.
Raw streams live on Netflix on August 25.