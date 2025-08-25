WWE Raw in Birmingham: Start time and live streaming details in India

Next week’s Monday Night Raw is heading to Birmingham, England, with a special treat for the Indian audience: an early start time. While Raw usually begins at 5.30 am IST on Tuesdays, the August 25th episode will go live on Netflix at 12 am IST on August 26.

WWE has confirmed that Roman Reigns will open the show. Ahead of his clash against Bronson Reed at WWE Clash in Paris, the OTC will address the WWE Universe and discuss his upcoming battle.

The stacked card for the night also features Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne, Penta vs. Kofi Kingston. This will be Rhea's third meeting with Roxanne inside the squared ring. Nikki Bella will confront Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.