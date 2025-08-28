AIFF faces suspension threat as FIFA, AFC issue October 30 ultimatum

India's premier club football scene is in turmoil. Once again, Indian Football Federation faces FIFA ban threat if it fails to have its constitution ratified by 30 October, according to a letter from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), that they sent on Tuesday.

India risks global football suspension for the second time in three years

In the letter that was sent to All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey, FIFA and AFC cited the lack of a proper governmental framework as the reason behind "an untenable vacuum and legal uncertainties at the heart of Indian football". In fact, this has remained a matter of concern since they first pointed it out back in 2017.

No revival strategy has been formulated by the AIFF for the ISL, which usually runs between September and April. As a result, domestic competition calendar remains unclear and "essential functions" remain compromised.

Besides the ratification of the constitution, it must also align with the mandatory provisions of FIFA and AFC regulations.

"Failure to meet this schedule will leave us with no alternative but to refer the matter to the relevant FIFA decision-making body for consideration and decision... including the possibility of suspension," the letter mentions clearly.