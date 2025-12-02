WNBA has a new CBA proposal which includes a $1 million base salary offer!
The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) have agreed on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) according to which there will be a maximum base salary of $1 million in 2026.
With the new CBA proposal, the average salary of each WNBA player has been projected to increase
After the new CBA proposal that the WNBA and WNBPA negotiated together, reports suggest that the revenue-sharing component is expected to increase the total compensation for players to $1.2 million and above.
Furthermore, the average player salary in the 2026 season is also projected to go beyond $500,000, with the minimum projected salary being more than $225,000, according to reports.
The new proposal marked around 15% rise from the last proposal which had a an estimated maximum base salary between $800,000 and $850,000. Now, under the new negotiation, the salary cup will also reportedly get elevated to $5 million in the first year of the new CBA, from the approximate $1.5 million in 2025.
WNBA and WNBPA had mutually decided on a 40-day extension to the CBA currently in place. They extended the Sunday deadline to next year, January 9, 11:59 pm. The new proposal followed hours after the decision to extend.
Announcing the six-week extension, the union had announced, "We expect substantive movement from the league within this window".
The league said in a statement on Sunday, "The WNBA and WNBPA are continuing to work toward a new agreement".
As things now stand, both the involved parties can terminate the extension as well, but they must provide a 2 days' notice in advance.
