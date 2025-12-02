WNBA has a new CBA proposal which includes a $1 million base salary offer!

Furthermore, the average player salary in the 2026 season is also projected to go beyond $500,000, with the minimum projected salary being more than $225,000, according to reports.

The new proposal marked around 15% rise from the last proposal which had a an estimated maximum base salary between $800,000 and $850,000. Now, under the new negotiation, the salary cup will also reportedly get elevated to $5 million in the first year of the new CBA, from the approximate $1.5 million in 2025.

WNBA and WNBPA had mutually decided on a 40-day extension to the CBA currently in place. They extended the Sunday deadline to next year, January 9, 11:59 pm. The new proposal followed hours after the decision to extend.

Announcing the six-week extension, the union had announced, "We expect substantive movement from the league within this window".

The league said in a statement on Sunday, "The WNBA and WNBPA are continuing to work toward a new agreement".

As things now stand, both the involved parties can terminate the extension as well, but they must provide a 2 days' notice in advance.