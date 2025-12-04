Tennis star Ana Ivanović files for divorce from Bastian Schweinsteiger amidst alleged affair

News outlets have suggested that an extramarital affair is responsible for the breakup. Reports in German media state that Schweinsteiger was seen with a woman they identify only by the name of "Silva" during June 2025. Additionally, some sources claim that they became involved as early as Summer 2024. Reports from some publications suggest that Ivanović's children may attend school with the alleged partner's children, which adds to the emotional aspect of this breakup. Although Ivanović was reportedly attempting to save the marriage, Schweinsteiger has said he does not want to go back.

Since making the split public, Ivanović has been living in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, with her children, while Schweinsteiger continues to live in Munich for work and to manage media engagements and professional commitments. Ivanović has requested child support and custody arrangements from the trial court during the divorce process. According to media reports, Ivanović and Schweinsteiger reportedly had already been living separately for several months, and she also stayed temporarily with their children in Belgrade, Serbia.