FIFA makes hydration breaks compulsory in the 2026 World Cup

FIFA has come up with a new rule for next year's World Cup. Hydration or "cool" breaks have been made compulsory for the mega tournament next year.
According to the new FIFA rules, referees must stop the game after 22 minutes in both halves for a three-minute hydration break. This break is compulsory for all matches, irrespective of the temperature at the venue, or whether the match is being played under a closed roof.
Every World Cup comes with surprises and often sets new rules. This time, FIFA has made the cool breaks compulsory. Usually, referees stop the game for a few minutes in certain matches if the venue is hot or the weather uncomfortable. In the 2026 World Cup, referees will have to halt the games after 22 minutes in each half for a three-minute mandatory hydration break.
Earlier, the hydration breaks happened after 30 minutes in every half but only if the temperature at the venue was more than 31 degrees Celsius.
The 2026 World Cup, set to take place in Mexico, Canada and USA, will see the breaks being made mandatory for the first time, Manolo Zubiria, the chief tournament officer in the US said, "For every game, no matter where the games are played, no matter if there’s a roof, (or) temperature-wise, there will be a three-minute hydration break".
He further added, "Obviously, if there’s an injury at the moment of the 20th or 21st minute and it’s ongoing, this will be addressed on the spot with the referee".
The decision comes after temperature rise had been observed in North America during the 2025 Club World Cup. Next year, football's greatest tournament will be held in summer with many matches kicking off in the afternoon when the sun is at its hottest.
This decision aims to ensure that players are well-hydrated and maintain their top health throughout the tournament.
In the statement, FIFA said, "The use of hydration breaks is part of a focused attempt to ensure the best possible conditions for players, drawing upon the experiences of previous tournaments, including the recent FIFA Club World Cup".
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.