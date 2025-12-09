FIFA makes hydration breaks compulsory in the 2026 World Cup

Earlier, the hydration breaks happened after 30 minutes in every half but only if the temperature at the venue was more than 31 degrees Celsius.

The 2026 World Cup, set to take place in Mexico, Canada and USA, will see the breaks being made mandatory for the first time, Manolo Zubiria, the chief tournament officer in the US said, "For every game, no matter where the games are played, no matter if there’s a roof, (or) temperature-wise, there will be a three-minute hydration break".

He further added, "Obviously, if there’s an injury at the moment of the 20th or 21st minute and it’s ongoing, this will be addressed on the spot with the referee".

The decision comes after temperature rise had been observed in North America during the 2025 Club World Cup. Next year, football's greatest tournament will be held in summer with many matches kicking off in the afternoon when the sun is at its hottest.

This decision aims to ensure that players are well-hydrated and maintain their top health throughout the tournament.

In the statement, FIFA said, "The use of hydration breaks is part of a focused attempt to ensure the best possible conditions for players, drawing upon the experiences of previous tournaments, including the recent FIFA Club World Cup".