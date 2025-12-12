FIFA imposes new ticket price hike ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

This new price hike marks the third consecutive monthly hike for the tournament tickets. The 2026 World Cup is also the first time that has seen dynamic pricing at football's most anticipated event.

FIFA first made the tickets live in September, when prices were from $60 (early group stage matches) to $6,730 (World Cup final match). Thanks to dynamic pricing, the prices cannot remain the same and have consistently risen.

The new pricing system has drawn major backlash from fans, who believe that the tournament will no longer remain allotted to the common people: the soul of football.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has also expanded the competition to 48 countries, 12 more than the number of countries so far. Despite a greater number of matches, accessibility remains under doubt.

The tournament next year, hosted jointly by Mexico, Canada and USA, will kick off with the match between Mexico and South Africa on June 11, 2026.

The ticket application window for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will remain live till January 13, 2026.