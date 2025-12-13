‘It Means the World’: John Cena reacts to WWE tribute video ahead of final match

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the WWE came out with a special tribute video honouring his career ahead of his final match, John Cena's emotional response was one of the highest order, and he called the whole thing very deeply meaningful. On his way out, the John Cena WWE tribute video, revealed a few days before his farewell fight at Saturday Night’s Main Event, shows the messages of the current and former superstars, as well as the behind-the-scenes footage and the moments that define the career of the wrestler. Cena felt the whole recognition “means the world” when he said it, and he acknowledged the people, fans, and locker rooms that shaped his journey, which lasted for two decades. A tribute to Cena is like goodbye to one of the most influential figures of WWE, as he is leaving the wrestling world with a final appearance in the ring.

John Cena's WWE tribute video marks the end of an era

The tribute tape stars a number of appearances from WWE greats and present champs who gave Cena credit for setting the right example both in the ring and out of it. It not only leads to his ascent but also points out the fall from grace of those who came after him, hence the rising of a new feud called “Face vs. The Past.” The said video also commemorates the artist’s transformation into a crossover star while maintaining his connection with the wrestling world. Cena pointed out that no one can make it singly in WWE, and he put the fans, peers and production teams as the foremost contributors to his successes.