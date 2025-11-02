John Cena announces a 16-man showdown to pick his final opponent

Now, if you’re wondering why he is doing it this way instead of just picking, say, Randy Orton for Round 8,000 because that’s the genius. A self-proclaimed “workhorse” till the end, John’s turning his exit into a storyline that feeds half the locker room. It’s one last rub for the next generation, plus a ratings boost for six weeks straight. The man’s not just leaving; he’s leaving like a marketing strategist with abs.

This format gives WWE a way to test-drive its next megastar. Win this thing, and you’re not just John Cena’s last opponent, you’re anointed. It’s the Undertaker streak effect but minus the tombstones. Whoever wins will walk into that final match with the weight of sixteen careers and about fifty years of John Cena memes on their shoulders.

Of course people suspect that the finale will end with a handshake, a salute, and maybe a cheeky “You can’t see me” fade to black, because even in retirement, John will find a way to make himself invisible just when you start missing him again.