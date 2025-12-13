Sunil Chhetri declines invitation to meet Messi during GOAT India tour

Sunil Chhetri declines an offer to meet Messi during the ongoing GOAT India Tour, a decision that has caused a lot of buzz among Indian football enthusiasts. As per the information, the ex-India captain, in a courteous manner, refused a chance to meet with Lionel Messi, indicating that a mere face-to-face encounter in a promotional visit would not help the growth of football in India. Sunil Chhetri declines the invitation to meet Messi just when the sport in India is going through tough times both administratively and competitively.
Sunil Chhetri declines an invitation to meet Messi, reportedly, as he thought the meeting would be simply a ceremonial one and irrelevant to the pressing matters of Indian football. Locally, the football ecosystem is going through a hard time due to problems regarding league operations, lack of sponsorship and few international matches for Indian players. Chhetri, who has been vocal about the need for grassroots football and competitive growth, is said to be of the opinion that such appearances may divert attention from the severity of the deep-rooted issues in the football sector.
The offer was made during Lionel Messi’s tour of various cities in India, which comprises appearances in Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. Even though the visit has attracted a lot of public attention, it is mainly non-competitive and focuses on fan engagement, celebrity interactions and promotional events. Chhetri’s alleged position is a reflection of his consistent view that Indian football needs reforms, good governance, and investment rather than flash-in-the-pan moments.
The choice has been considered by some as a reflection of Chhetri’s way of leading. He has always been very vocal about the need for, among other things, professionalism, long-term planning and most importantly, accountability. The Argentine’s visit brings back the memories of his 2011 trip to India, when Argentina played an international friendly in Kolkata. On the contrary, the present tour is without any official matches.