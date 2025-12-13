Sunil Chhetri declines invitation to meet Messi during GOAT India tour

Sunil​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Chhetri declines an offer to meet Messi during the ongoing GOAT India Tour, a decision that has caused a lot of buzz among Indian football enthusiasts. As per the information, the ex-India captain, in a courteous manner, refused a chance to meet with Lionel Messi, indicating that a mere face-to-face encounter in a promotional visit would not help the growth of football in India. Sunil Chhetri declines the invitation to meet Messi just when the sport in India is going through tough times both administratively and competitively.

Sunil Chhetri declines an invitation to meet Messi, reportedly, as he thought the meeting would be simply a ceremonial one and irrelevant to the pressing matters of Indian football. Locally, the football ecosystem is going through a hard time due to problems regarding league operations, lack of sponsorship and few international matches for Indian players. Chhetri, who has been vocal about the need for grassroots football and competitive growth, is said to be of the opinion that such appearances may divert attention from the severity of the deep-rooted issues in the football sector.