Sunil Chhetri meets Lionel Messi, fans get emotional over the union

The last weekend has been an exciting time for football fans in India with the legendary footballer Lionel Messi setting foot in the country for the GOAT Tour of India 2025.
During the Mumbai event, Lionel Messi and Indian legendary footballer, Sunil Chhetri shared the stage and interacted as Messi gifted his iconic No 10 Argentine jersey to the former Indian captain. This special frame melted the hearts of millions of Indian football fans.
Lionel Messi kicked off the tour with a chaotic event in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. However, he had successful outings in Hyderabad, Mumbai and even in Delhi, which was the final leg of the tour.
On Sunday, December 14, 2025, Mumbai hosted the Argentine star as Wankhede Stadium transformed into a galaxy of stars. Popular footballers Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul also joined Messi on his tour while Indian sporting legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Chhetri were also present.
Ahead of the event in Mumbai, there were reports of Sunil not making it to meet the Greatest of All Time due to an injury, but thankfully he made it. The Indian footballer shared a heartfelt note on Instagram after meeting Messi.
"The build-up to Sunday was filled with little fights, and in a rare win, Sunil Chhetri the fan beat Sunil Chhetri the pro, and I couldn’t be happier about it...I almost didn’t make the trip to Mumbai, till the fan in me rebelled and went anyway. Turned out, meeting the man who makes me very happy, and whose art is my antidote for all the times I am sad, was exactly what I needed", wrote the No 11.
Sunil Chhetri added, "To be able to express my gratitude to leomessi in person for everything that he has done for our sport, felt like both - a dream and a duty. It was lovely to meet another World Cup winner in Rodrigo De Paul, and then there was the child-like excitement to share the frame with arguably the most complete No.9 of our generation - Luis Suarez".
The crowd at Wankhede Stadium acknowledged the presence of greatness other than Lionel Messi when they proudly chanted "Sunil Chhetri, Sunil Chhetri" from the stands. Responding to the love, Sunil wrote, "And Mumbai, you absolute beauty, thank you for making me feel so loved. I do not take it for granted".
Football fans will forever treasure the historic moment. One fan commented under Sunil Chhetri's post, "OUR GOAT Sunil Chhetri". "Two Legends in one Frame", wrote another.
While the moment won hearts, many fans were not happy that Messi was not gifted with an Indian football jersey, despite being given multiple cricket jerseys in both Mumbai and Delhi.
