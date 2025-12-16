Sunil Chhetri meets Lionel Messi, fans get emotional over the union

On Sunday, December 14, 2025, Mumbai hosted the Argentine star as Wankhede Stadium transformed into a galaxy of stars. Popular footballers Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul also joined Messi on his tour while Indian sporting legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Chhetri were also present.

Ahead of the event in Mumbai, there were reports of Sunil not making it to meet the Greatest of All Time due to an injury, but thankfully he made it. The Indian footballer shared a heartfelt note on Instagram after meeting Messi.

"The build-up to Sunday was filled with little fights, and in a rare win, Sunil Chhetri the fan beat Sunil Chhetri the pro, and I couldn’t be happier about it...I almost didn’t make the trip to Mumbai, till the fan in me rebelled and went anyway. Turned out, meeting the man who makes me very happy, and whose art is my antidote for all the times I am sad, was exactly what I needed", wrote the No 11.

Sunil Chhetri added, "To be able to express my gratitude to leomessi in person for everything that he has done for our sport, felt like both - a dream and a duty. It was lovely to meet another World Cup winner in Rodrigo De Paul, and then there was the child-like excitement to share the frame with arguably the most complete No.9 of our generation - Luis Suarez".