National League footballer Ethan McLeod dies in car crash

Confirming the news of Ethan's passing, the football club wrote in their statement on social media, "It is with the heaviest of hearts and an overwhelming sense of surrealism that Macclesfield FC can confirm the passing of 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod".

The club went on to elaborate on the cause of the death, "Travelling back from Bedford Town last night, Ethan was involved in a car accident on the M1 which tragically took his life".

Macclesfield FC further paid homage to the young player in the statement, remembering his talent and "infectious personality" that made him a dear to everyone. "Ethan was an incredibly talented and well-respected member of our First Team Squad, who had his whole life ahead of him...In giving his all in everything he did, Ethan effortlessly pushed us all to be the best we can be - both on and off the pitch", it said.

The club added, "Ethan’s professionalism and unwavering work ethic inspired everyone, and his lust for life put smiles on all our faces - even on the darkest of days".

The club said that the news has devastated everyone at the club and the loss is unbearable. "The deep mental scars elicited from Ethan’s passing will undeniably never heal - but one thing is for sure, and that is Ethan’s vibrant legacy will never fade, no matter how much time passes in the future", Macclesfield added.



Ethan McLeod's legacy will never be erased and the club promised that his memory will live in the "hearts and minds" of everyone at the club. Offering condolences to Ethan's family and friends, the club concluded, "May you rest in peace Ethan - you will forever be a Silkman".