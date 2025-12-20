John Cena talks about The Rock and Travis Scott abandoning WWE Storyline

John continued with a tinge of frustration, "Not once, not once, did you and I ever—not once, the whole world has had this conversation about like, 'Well, what would it would have been like if the two guys in it with their d–k in the dirt, not once, had a conversation about 'Man, what would it have been like if we had those guys?' No, it was, 'OK, what do you do next?'".

There was a lot of criticism and frustration among fans about how things went down, affecting a very special retirement tour for John Cena. The WWE, however, shared, "Let’s walk down hypothetical street. Let’s say everyone who showed up at the Chamber is active until August. That robs us of John Cena, Randy Orton, that robs us of John Cena, CM Punk, John Cena, Ron Cena, John Cena, AJ Styles, John Cena, Logan Paul, me, and you for the last one".

He further added, "So yes, the story that might have been might have had star power, and gravity, and who knows what, but what we got by just being like 'these are the pieces left'. What we got, for me personally, was beautiful".

After years of entertaining fans from the ring, John Cena, retired from in-ring competition on December 13, 2025 after a match against Gunther.