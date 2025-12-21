Patrick Mahomes gives fancy Christmas gifts to Chiefs’ Offensive linemen

Christmas is almost here and it is time to unwrap those Christmas presents! In a stunning gesture, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes got some very luxurious gifts for the Chiefs’ offensive linemen.
Patrick Mahomes got some really nice gifts for his teams offensive linemen and the Kansas City Chiefs Instagram account made a post about it. On December 19, the Chiefs took to their social media to share a carousel of pictures of the gift exchange and captioned it, "Christmas came early for the O-line! Shoutout to QB1 for the gifts".
The pictures gave a detailed sneak peek into the gifts Patrick Mahomes got for the Chief's offensive linemen such as C.J. Hanson, Trey Smith, Esa Pole, Chukwuebuka Godrick, Hunter Nourzad.
In a video included in the carousel, they were seen entering a room to receive the gifts which included a very expensive Hublot watch (Patrick is the company's brand ambassador), indoor gold practice equipment known as the Full Swing KIT AND Oakley Meta HSTN AI sunglasses. Patrick customised the glass cases according to the jersey number of each team member.
The quarterback also gave out an Aventon e-bike and a Rimowa aluminium suitcase.
This is not the first time Patrick Mahomes has spoiled his team members with extravagant gifts, it is a tradition that he carries out every year when December tiptoes in, ushering in the festive spirit.
Patrick is currently recovering from two ligament injuries which he sustained last week. The player tore both his ACL and LCL and will be out of the field for a long time, with an estimated recovery time of roughly nine months.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.