Patrick Mahomes gives fancy Christmas gifts to Chiefs’ Offensive linemen

The pictures gave a detailed sneak peek into the gifts Patrick Mahomes got for the Chief's offensive linemen such as C.J. Hanson, Trey Smith, Esa Pole, Chukwuebuka Godrick, Hunter Nourzad.

In a video included in the carousel, they were seen entering a room to receive the gifts which included a very expensive Hublot watch (Patrick is the company's brand ambassador), indoor gold practice equipment known as the Full Swing KIT AND Oakley Meta HSTN AI sunglasses. Patrick customised the glass cases according to the jersey number of each team member.

The quarterback also gave out an Aventon e-bike and a Rimowa aluminium suitcase.

This is not the first time Patrick Mahomes has spoiled his team members with extravagant gifts, it is a tradition that he carries out every year when December tiptoes in, ushering in the festive spirit.

Patrick is currently recovering from two ligament injuries which he sustained last week. The player tore both his ACL and LCL and will be out of the field for a long time, with an estimated recovery time of roughly nine months.