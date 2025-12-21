The Anthony Joshua-Jake Paul weight disparity was absolutely massive

During the post-match press meet, Anthony had some words of advice for his opponent, saying that he needs to "work harder". However, Anthony also reflected on his own performance.

The winning boxer said, "No, I needed to do better. I needed to do better," Joshua said when asked if he thought this was a successful showing. "No. I needed to do better. No, it's a win, but it's not a success".

He added, "I think my coach expects more from me, and I expect more for myself. But what can we do? We can't reverse the clock. I have to move forward. I have to put that in the past now. After today, you may see a bit of social media trying to lap up all of the algorithm attention, but for me, it's in the past. I can't live off of that win. I've got a lot of improvement that I need to do, so yeah, I'm not happy".

However, Anthony was definitely the better fighter in the ring and outshone Jake in every aspect.